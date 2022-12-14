Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives GBX 7,400 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,400 ($90.79).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,750 ($82.81) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($109.19) to GBX 8,200 ($100.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($88.33) to GBX 7,600 ($93.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($100.60) to GBX 7,050 ($86.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Reckitt Benckiser Group

In other news, insider Mehmood Khan purchased 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,092 ($74.74) per share, with a total value of £14,559.88 ($17,862.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,814 ($71.33) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,838.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,165.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,368.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,400 ($66.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,824 ($83.72).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

