Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $18.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,724,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,714,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,724,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,714,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,187,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,328.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,182,994 shares of company stock valued at $104,592,262. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 124.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $19.17.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

