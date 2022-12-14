Brokerages Set Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) PT at $1,717.50

Shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,717.50.

Several research firms recently commented on RKWBF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,200.00 to 1,370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $218.88 on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $486.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.81 and a 200-day moving average of $212.96.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

