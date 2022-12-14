Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target at $20.13

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.13.

PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 5.1 %

PAGS stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $550,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $999,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,305,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 28.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 188,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

