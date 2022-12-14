Analysts Set Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target at $110.00

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,804 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $134,055.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,733.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $134,055.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,733.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $90,138.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,924 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.96 and a beta of -0.26. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

