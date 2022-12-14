Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.
Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of GAIN opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $451.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth about $148,000.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
