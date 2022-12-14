Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of GAIN opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $451.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 66.37%. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth about $148,000.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

