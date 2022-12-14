Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBNK. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $24.43 on Monday. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $342.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 157.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 87.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

