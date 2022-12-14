DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.72.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 20.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in DraftKings by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

