Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $108.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $94.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average is $101.56. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

