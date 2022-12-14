EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP)

Equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 250.88% from the company’s current price.
Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:COEP opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $21.42.
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
