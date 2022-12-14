Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $135.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.96.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

