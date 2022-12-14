Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s current price.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

CNTY opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,630,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 147,969 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 887,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 124,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,009,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

