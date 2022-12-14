Citigroup Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $146.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $117.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Shares of DXCM opened at $119.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $144.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 369,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,769,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 69.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,901,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

