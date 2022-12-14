Evercore ISI Lowers Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target to $7.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 200.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 138.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

