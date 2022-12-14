Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOOD. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.83. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,084,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $780,006.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,429,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $860,296.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,084,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,504. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

