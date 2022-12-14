Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $46.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $53.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.