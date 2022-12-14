Wells Fargo & Company Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $305.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.95.

ISRG opened at $281.74 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.28. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

