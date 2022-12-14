DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been given a €34.30 ($36.11) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DWS. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.89) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €31.00 ($32.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.56. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €23.16 ($24.38) and a one year high of €39.48 ($41.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

