Team Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 22nd (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, December 22nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 22nd.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.77. Team has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 728.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Team in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Team by 26.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Team in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.