Citigroup Increases Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $60.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

IART has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $270,931,000 after buying an additional 108,831 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,764,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,395,000 after purchasing an additional 128,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.