iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $144.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

IRTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $100.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $87.77 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,068. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.