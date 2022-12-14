Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Market Perform

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBCP. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Independent Bank Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $494.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Independent Bank Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 92,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 68,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after buying an additional 59,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

