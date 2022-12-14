Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Market Perform

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBCP. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Independent Bank Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $494.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.
