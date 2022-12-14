Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $116.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $118.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $112.90 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

