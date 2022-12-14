Morgan Stanley Reiterates €61.25 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) received a €61.25 ($64.47) price target from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($81.05) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at €50.58 ($53.24) on Monday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €42.78 ($45.03) and a 12 month high of €115.90 ($122.00). The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €47.89 and a 200-day moving average of €55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.