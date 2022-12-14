Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Raised to $5.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Workhorse Group Stock Up 1.6 %

WKHS opened at $1.90 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $311.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Activity at Workhorse Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,726.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,197.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Richard F. Dauch purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,599.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $67,726.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,197.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 104.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Workhorse Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,070,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 239,588 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

