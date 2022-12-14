Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $508.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $511.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.45.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $464.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.46. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $483.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

