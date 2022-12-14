LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.35% from the company’s previous close.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 4.6 %
LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.00.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
