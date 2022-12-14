LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.35% from the company’s previous close.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 4.6 %

LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

CorpHousing Group Inc acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban.

