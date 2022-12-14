Guggenheim Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $130.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Guggenheim to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.74.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ META opened at $120.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $352.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average of $148.09. The company has a market cap of $318.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,329. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $12,861,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.