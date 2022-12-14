Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

In other news, Director Richard Ferrari bought 5,438 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $28,875.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,485.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Ferrari purchased 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $28,875.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,485.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,755 shares of company stock valued at $534,127. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 55.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 23.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.