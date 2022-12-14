Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.75 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 233.98%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 405,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 384,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 120,985 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 227,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.