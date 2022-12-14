MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

MOFG stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.97. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 24,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $856,855.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,855.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,133.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 24,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $856,855.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,855.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $997,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,547 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,033,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,530 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 70,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

