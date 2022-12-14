Truist Financial Downgrades PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Hold

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $64.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PDC Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.