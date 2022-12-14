Cowen Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $220.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.68.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in NVIDIA by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 121,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

