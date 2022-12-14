Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $330.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PODD. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.15.

Insulet Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of PODD opened at $313.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.79.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Insulet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 3,362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

