PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) PT Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRCT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,091 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 323.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 582,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 545,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after acquiring an additional 381,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 340,596 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

