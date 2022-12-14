Mizuho Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $105.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $118.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.