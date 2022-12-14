Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

RGLD opened at $112.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.98.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 761.8% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Royal Gold by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

