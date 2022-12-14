Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stephens to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.71.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $120.00 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $113.45 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 16.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

