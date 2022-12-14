DA Davidson Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $240.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.71.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $234.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $752.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.84.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

