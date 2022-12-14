Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 121.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Sunworks Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $2.26 on Monday. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

Institutional Trading of Sunworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

Featured Stories

