ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $235.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $300.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.88.

SWAV opened at $223.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total value of $320,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total value of $320,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,733,934 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

