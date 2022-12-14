Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $3.84 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

