The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
NNGPF stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. NN Group has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42.
About NN Group
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.
