Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,700

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($36.81) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($38.65) to GBX 3,165 ($38.83) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,535.56.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NGLOY opened at $19.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.