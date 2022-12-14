Analysts Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) PT at $6.38

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Traeger to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Traeger from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 148,878 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $431,746.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,123,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,458,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the first quarter valued at $15,611,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Traeger by 615.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Traeger by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Traeger by 320.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 858,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the first quarter valued at $5,566,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COOK stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $368.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

