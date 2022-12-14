Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) PT at $22.92

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $19.43 on Friday. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

