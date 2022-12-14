Analysts Set Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT at $311.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schibsted ASA from 280.00 to 275.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

