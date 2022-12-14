Analysts Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $50.60

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWN stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

