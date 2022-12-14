Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Price Target at C$116.56

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$116.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$84.69 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$77.36 and a 1 year high of C$133.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.57. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

