Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $87.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.19.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $551.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. Research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.