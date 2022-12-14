Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $87.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric
In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.19.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $551.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. Research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.